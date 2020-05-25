Patrick Ewing out of hospital and improving after coronavirus diagnosis

We got some good news on Patrick Ewing on Monday courtesy of his son.

Patrick Ewing Jr. said Monday on Twitter that his father is out of the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, and has begun to improve.

This is excellent news from the Ewing family. The Knicks icon announced his hospitalization on Friday after testing positive, but said he was optimistic about beating the disease. Hopefully he’s on his way to doing just that, and his recent improvement is a very good sign.

Ewing is a two-time Basketball Hall of Fame inductee. The 57-year-old is currently serving as head coach at Georgetown, his alma mater, having recently finished his third season in charge there.