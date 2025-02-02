Patrick Mahomes not happy about the Luka Doncic trade

Count Patrick Mahomes among those who are not happy about the Luka Doncic trade.

Mahomes was as stunned as anyone upon hearing the news that Doncic had been traded on Saturday night by the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Wait what?” Mahomes wrote on X in response to the news.

Wait what? — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 2, 2025

“I’m sick rn…,” Mahomes wrote as a follow up. “rn” is an acronym for “right now.”

Mahomes is from Tyler, Texas, which is east of Dallas. He’s a Mavericks fan and a big fan of Luka. Just last year, he showed his enthusiasm while watching Doncic from courtside seats at a Mavs game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was loving that step back three from Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/TT1mOXuuZu — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) March 17, 2024

If anyone is celebrating this, it has to be the Philadelphia Eagles. Maybe this wild news could help distract the Kansas City Chiefs star player.