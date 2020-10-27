Patrick Mahomes wants to see Raptors play in Kansas City next season

The Toronto Raptors are being recruited by one big-name athlete as they search for a venue to play their games next season.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes reacted to the news Monday that Louisville was an option for Raptors’ games this coming NBA season due to Canada’s ban on travel from the United States. Mahomes enthusiastically suggested that the Raptors should come to Kansas City.

Bring them to KC! https://t.co/di5r6bIAh7 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 26, 2020

The Raptors are currently the NBA’s only team based in Canada. The Blue Jays, Canada’s only MLB team, faced a similar problem this season and played their home games in Buffalo, N.Y.

As for Kansas City, they have not hosted NBA basketball since the Kansas City Kings relocated to Sacramento, Calif. in 1985. Mahomes himself played basketball in high school and once even got into hot water for partaking in a game of pickup hoops. Thus, he is obviously an enthusiast of the game and would love to see the Raptors make their way to town.