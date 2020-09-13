Pau Gasol gives newborn daughter meaningful name in tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Pau Gasol was incredibly close with Kobe Bryant, and he offered a reminder of just how close on Sunday.

Gasol and his wife Catherine welcomed a baby daughter this week. He shared the news on social media, along with what he called her “very meaningful name” in honor of Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s daughter.

Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol , a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! #girldad pic.twitter.com/rmXWk0BTFz — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) September 13, 2020

13-year-old Gianna died with her father in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on January 26.

Gasol’s post also included the hashtag #girldad, which spread on social media in the days following Bryant’s death in recognition of Kobe’s devotion to his four daughters.

There’s little doubt that Gasol was one of Bryant’s favorite teammates, and the feeling was mutual. Bryant even lobbied for the Lakers to retire Gasol’s number. Gasol visited Bryant’s daughters after Kobe’s and Gianna’s deaths, and appears to remain close with the family. Giving his newborn the middle name Gianna shows just how close the bond was.