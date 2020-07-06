Pau Gasol visits with Kobe Bryant’s daughters

Pau Gasol was among Kobe Bryant’s closest teammates during their time together on the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Spaniard is looking to remain close with his late friend’s family.

Gasol visited Bryant’s family and spent time with his daughters Natalia, Capri and Bianka. Vanessa Bryant shared the images on her Instagram account.

Pau Gasol spending time with Natalia, Capri, & Bianka Bryant. (via IG/VanessaBryant) pic.twitter.com/BpLjdbUCYP — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 7, 2020

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on January 26. Kobe was 41 when he died.

Gasol and Bryant teamed together on the Lakers for seven seasons from 2007-2014 and won consecutive championships. Bryant stood by Gasol and vigorously defended him during their time together. He even advocated for Pau to get his jersey retired by the Lakers.

Gasol’s ties to Bryant’s family apparently remain strong.