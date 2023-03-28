Paul George expected to be out through first round of playoffs?

Paul George is dealing with a knee injury that has him out temporarily for the Los Angeles Clippers, and we have a slightly better idea about his recovery timetable.

George exited his Clippers’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 22 with a knee injury. The Clippers said that George would be evaluated in 2-3 weeks. He’s been out for a week already, so that means he is set to be re-evaluated in a week or two.

But it looks like George will be out longer than that.

Shams Charania said on FanDuel TV Tuesday morning that he is hearing that George is expected to be out through the first round of the playoffs.

"Paul George is gonna be out for an extended period of time… you try to get out of the 1st round if you're the Clippers to give yourself a chance to get him back"

“The Clippers believe I’m told that they’re going to have to get out of at least the first round for a real window for Paul George to return. So maybe second round, conference finals. You get out of the first round and you give yourself a chance to get Paul George back,” Charania said.

That might be a lot to ask from the Clippers.

The Clippers entered play on Tuesday 40-36 and in the fifth spot in the West. That would pair them with the Phoenix Suns in the first round. Beating a team like Phoenix without George would not be easy. But the Clippers did manage to advance to the conference finals two years ago even after Kawhi Leonard suffered a knee injury in the first round of the playoffs, so anything is possible.