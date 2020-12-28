Paul George has interesting explanation for embarrassing loss

Paul George did not make any excuses for Sunday’s absolutely humiliating loss, but in a way he also did.

George’s Clippers were massacred by the Dallas Mavericks, falling by the lopsided final of 124-73. After the game, the star forward said that he took full responsibility for the loss. At the same time though, George said that the Clippers were sluggish because they played on the road for Christmas Day on Friday and did not get to celebrate with their families until Saturday.

Paul George takes blame for the loss: "I take full responsibility. Tough game… I take full ownership of that. Our group will be ready… We got our butts kicked… We wasn't ready, wasn't prepared, not from the plan, being ready to go… that's on me." — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 27, 2020

Paul George said Clippers didn't celebrate Christmas with families until yesterday after playing in Denver. "I take full responsibility… Tough situation being on road on Christmas… I hope everyone enjoyed their Christmas yesterday and that was the reason for a sluggish day." — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 27, 2020

While the Clippers were on the road in Denver for Christmas, the Mavs were also on the road facing the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas. Sunday’s game took place in LA, meaning that the Mavs have not been back home since.

Though Kawhi Leonard did not play on Sunday, the Clippers’ performance as a team was still historically bad. George is a player who has a reputation for putting his foot in his mouth at times, and this may have been another instance of that.