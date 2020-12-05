Paul George does damage control with Doc Rivers comments

Paul George is trying to set the record straight about some recent comments that were perceived as a shot at former head coach Doc Rivers.

The LA Clippers forward spoke on Friday after his podcast appearance this week criticizing the team’s lack of adjustments in the playoffs.

“[Doc] is a helluva coach. I respected him,” George said, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “The notion is out there that I don’t respect Doc or [that I was] putting blame on Doc. … Let’s clear that up.” George also said that he did not blame the team’s postseason loss on Rivers.

The six-time All-Star George had not only been critical of the team’s failure to adjust in the postseason. He also said that Rivers had not maximized his skillset and instead tried to use him as a JJ Redick-like pindown shooter.

Rivers was fired by the Clippers after their playoff collapse and has since become the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. He had a bit of personal history with George too, which makes this beef especially compelling.