Paul George hilariously roasts himself in Instagram engagement post

Paul George beat the Internet at their own game this week.

The LA Clippers forward announced his recent engagement to girlfriend Daniela Rajic in a post to Instagram on Thursday. In his caption, George hilariously included the hashtag #SheGotARingFirst.

The couple, who have two children together, shared some pictures of their engagement earlier this week.

Indeed, George, a ten-year league veteran, has never won a championship, only making it as far as the conference finals round with the Indiana Pacers back in 2013 and 2014. That makes him a prime target for trolls, especially in conjunction with his more recent playoff struggles. To his credit though, George was quicker to the punch this time around.