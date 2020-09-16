Paul George’s elimination game stats paint ugly picture

Paul George had one of his worst games of the postseason when the Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. Going ice cold in an elimination game is never ideal, but unfortunately it’s something George has grown accustomed to.

George scored just 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting. He was 2-of-10 from three-point range. As ESPN’s Royce Young noted, George has not played well at all in the last five games in which his team was facing elimination.

Paul George's last five facing elimination games:

– 15 points on 5-21 shooting (lost)

– 34 points on 12-26 (won)

– 5 points on 2-16 (lost)

– 36 points on 14-20 (lost)

– 10 points on 4-16 (lost) 20.0 ppg on 37.3 FG%, 1-4 record — Royce Young (@royceyoung) September 16, 2020

George was extremely open about the mental struggles he went through early in the playoffs this year, which led to less-than-stellar play. He appeared to turn things around at one point, but he shot less than 40 percent from the field overall in the postseason. That is one of the reasons the Clippers fell so far short of expectations.

Between his recent track record in elimination games and the comments he made after the Clippers’ loss, fans in L.A. have to be concerned about George’s ability to help them win a title.