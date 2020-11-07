Paul George gets engaged to girlfriend Daniela Rajic

Paul George is officially engaged.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward got engaged to his girlfriend Daniela Rajic on Friday. The two shared some photos on their Instagram Stories of the proposal.

Paul George is engaged pic.twitter.com/wHh2I308AT — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 6, 2020

Based on Rajic’s Instagram, George and Rajic headed to Mexico on a private plane for a vacation. Upon arriving, Rajic appeared to be surprised that a few of her friends were also there.

George proposed with some flower pedals spread around the outdoor deck and floor. A Mariachi band was around to play music as part of the celebration.

Paul and Rajic have been involved since at least 2014, which is when she served him with a paternity suit. The two have two children together.

Rajic actually came up as part of a beef between George and Damian Lillard during the NBA season in August (full story here).

George, 30, just completed his 10th season in the NBA and first with the Clippers. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game last season.