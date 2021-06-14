Paul George hilariously shot down Joe Ingles question

Paul George was not having it with a reporter who tried to “Jingle” him.

The LA Clippers forward dropped a playoff-high 31 points on six threes in a crucial win over the Utah Jazz in Saturday’s Game 3. After the game, George received a question about his relationship with Jazz forward Joe Ingles.

“I don’t care about him,” George replied bluntly, per Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated. “Next question.”

George vs. Ingles is a storyline that many have been watching during the second-round playoff series. The two have a history of beef dating back to 2018 when George was still with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But Ingles recently sounded uninterested in rekindling the feud. The same seems doubly true for George, whose Clippers are focused on trying to climb out of a second consecutive 0-2 hole this postseason.