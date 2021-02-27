 Skip to main content
Friday, February 26, 2021

Paul George has interesting take on how Ty Lue has improved Clippers

February 26, 2021
by Grey Papke

Paul George

A night after an ugly 28-point loss to Memphis, the Los Angeles Clippers turned things around and posted a 119-99 win over the Grizzlies in the second game of a back-to-back. That, apparently, is proof to one player that coach Tyronn Lue has made the team better this year.

Paul George was asked after Friday’s win what was different with Lue at the helm, and the forward immediately praised his coach for the ability to adapt and adjust during games.

It’s interesting that George cites Lue’s adjustments, because it’s something the forward has cited before as his biggest criticism of former coach Doc Rivers. Before the season started, George did not hold back in his assessment of what he saw as a shortcoming from his former coach. George apparently was not alone in feeling that way, either.

In George’s eyes, it sounds like Lue has succeeded where Rivers may have failed. It remains to be seen if that will still be the case come playoff time, which is ultimately where this team will be judged. Things do seem to be going more smoothly this year, at least in the regular season.

