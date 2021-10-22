Paul George’s ‘logo’ challenge to Steph Curry completely backfired

Paul George issued a challenge to Steph Curry towards the end of Thursday night’s game, and it backfired.

George’s Los Angeles Clippers were leading Curry’s Golden State Warriors late in the fourth quarter of the game at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. TV cameras caught George issuing a challenge to Curry to “make it interesting” by each taking a shot from the logo.

Curry took his shot and made it to give the Warriors the lead 108-107.

"I'm from the logo with it" pic.twitter.com/dCqc0Gilg6 — nothim (@notgswchris) October 22, 2021

George missed a 23-foot shot but made a 27-foot three-pointer a minute later. His second shot only brought his Clippers within one. They lost the game 115-113.

Maybe challenging the best shooter ever to a shooting contest late in the game is not the best idea. But George doesn’t always say and do the smartest things, does he?