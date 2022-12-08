 Skip to main content
Paul Pierce gets roasted for odd tweet about himself

December 7, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Paul Pierce at an event

Jul 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former basketball player Paul Pierce arrives on the red carpet at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Pierce is many things, but “humble” is probably not one of them.

The retired ex-Boston Celtics star Pierce took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a picture of himself with Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant.

“Who taking last shot game on the line?” Pierce wrote. “Still can’t believe Mamba not here Rest easy Goat.”

The tweet by Pierce read like he was bizarrely trying to compare himself to Jordan and Bryant. As a result, Pierce quickly got ethered whole over the post. Here were some of the best reactions.

It should be noted that Pierce was famously deadly in the clutch (especially for the Celtics and Washington Wizards) and hit a notable amount of game-winners in his career. But when compared two of the NBA’s top ten players ever (including the arguable GOAT in Jordan), Pierce is a clear notch below, especially since both Jordan and Bryant had near-mythical clutch abilities.

Pierce also has a history of tooting his own horn when it comes to his legacy. That may be another reason why people could not take him seriously here.

Article Tags

Paul Pierce
