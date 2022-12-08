Paul Pierce gets roasted for odd tweet about himself

Paul Pierce is many things, but “humble” is probably not one of them.

The retired ex-Boston Celtics star Pierce took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a picture of himself with Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant.

“Who taking last shot game on the line?” Pierce wrote. “Still can’t believe Mamba not here Rest easy Goat.”

Who taking last shot game on the line ? Still can’t believe Mamba not here Rest easy Goat pic.twitter.com/gvaujqY4UV — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) December 7, 2022

The tweet by Pierce read like he was bizarrely trying to compare himself to Jordan and Bryant. As a result, Pierce quickly got ethered whole over the post. Here were some of the best reactions.

You deserve a ten year prison sentence for this tweet — Backyard Breaks (@backyardbreaks_) December 7, 2022

Paul Pierce including himself next to the GOATs pic.twitter.com/UZHUh7oPKE — Vincent (@VinnyScully) December 7, 2022

It should be noted that Pierce was famously deadly in the clutch (especially for the Celtics and Washington Wizards) and hit a notable amount of game-winners in his career. But when compared two of the NBA’s top ten players ever (including the arguable GOAT in Jordan), Pierce is a clear notch below, especially since both Jordan and Bryant had near-mythical clutch abilities.

Pierce also has a history of tooting his own horn when it comes to his legacy. That may be another reason why people could not take him seriously here.