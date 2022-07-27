Paul Pierce has interesting prediction for Celtics

The Truth is speaking some truth about his former team.

Retired Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce made an appearance this week at the premiere of Showtime’s new “NYC Point Gods” documentary. Pierce was interviewed and offered an interesting (and blunt) prediction about the Celtics, specifically on their rumored pursuit of Kevin Durant.

“They’re not doing that,” said Pierce of the Celtics potentially trading for the Brooklyn Nets star Durant, per ESPN’s Nick Friedell.

With Durant now nearly a month into his trade request, the reigning East champion Celtics recently emerged as a possible suitor for him. They are even reportedly dangling one surprising player in talks for Durant.

But when you zoom out to get a lay of the land, it does not really make sense for Boston to sell the entire store for Durant when they just came two wins away from an NBA title. They also recently added two quality veterans in Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to fortify their current core.

As for Pierce, his perspective may be colored by some personal experience. After all, he knows what it is like to be on the wrong end of a Celtics-Nets blockbuster trade.