Jaylen Brown sends cryptic tweet in wake of bombshell trade rumor

Jaylen Brown has once again found his name at the center of trade rumors, and the Boston Celtics star seems a bit annoyed.

A report on Monday morning claimed the Celtics have emerged as a legitimate threat to acquire Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade. Any deal between Boston and the Brooklyn Nets would likely be centered around Brown, and the Celtics have apparently made one formal offer involving the star swingman. Not long after the trade report surfaced, Brown sent a cryptic tweet.

Smh — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 25, 2022

We doubt the timing was a coincidence. Brown is coming off another great season. He elevated his game in the playoffs and was Boston’s most consistent player in the NBA Finals. The former No. 3 overall pick averaged 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game during the postseason. Of course, that is the reason he is the Celtics’ most valuable asset in a trade, especially since they are unwilling to deal Jayson Tatum.

If the Celtics are serious about trying to acquire Durant, it is highly unlikely they can do so while keeping Brown. That is nothing personal, but it would not be a surprise if Brown views it that way. The 25-year-old has not always felt appreciated in Boston and has subtly expressed displeasure with Celtics fans. This also is not the first time his name has come up in trade rumors.