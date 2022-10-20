Paul Pierce had a ridiculous 45th birthday cake

Paul Pierce’s friends gave the Hall of Fame player a ridiculous cake to celebrate the former Boston Celtics legend’s 45th birthday.

Pierce turned 45 on October 13. The former 10-time NBA All-Star shared a photo on social media Wednesday of the cake his friends got him to celebrate.

The cake features a photo of Pierce shooting a selfie, with a woman in a thong bikini in the background. The woman’s rear over Pierce’s shoulder and facing the camera.

“My boys got me this cake fa (sic) my bday they play to (sic) much,” Pierce wrote as his caption.

You can see the cake here but beware of the woman’s mostly-exposed bottom.

The image on the cake is a callback to the April 2021 incident that cost Pierce his job as an analyst for ESPN.

Pierce live-streamed a video of a gathering he had featuring exotic dancers. The former NBA star was seen smoking a substance in the video as well.

His friends remembered and have not let him forget the incident!

H/T Barstool Sports