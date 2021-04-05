Paul Pierce fired by ESPN after inappropriate Instagram video

ESPN has parted ways with NBA analyst Paul Pierce after an inappropriate Instagram livestream on Friday night.

On Friday, Pierce streamed what appeared to be he and some friends gathering for a poker game. The group was surrounded by exotic dancers, and Pierce was seen smoking an unidentified substance. The video can be seen here, though be warned that it is graphic and contains foul language.

On Monday, multiple reports indicated that ESPN parted ways with Pierce, effective immediately.

Source: ESPN parted ways with Paul Pierce effective immediately — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) April 5, 2021

Pierce appeared to respond to the news by posting a video of himself laughing on Twitter Monday, promising “big things”.

Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree pic.twitter.com/YIaJMcNQoH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 5, 2021

Pierce has been an NBA analyst with ESPN since his retirement in 2017, appearing on both “ESPN NBA Countdown” and “The Jump.”

He had become somewhat known for his bombastic and bizarre takes while appearing on the network, such as this one.