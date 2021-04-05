 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 5, 2021

Paul Pierce fired by ESPN after inappropriate Instagram video

April 5, 2021
by Grey Papke

Paul Pierce Instagram

ESPN has parted ways with NBA analyst Paul Pierce after an inappropriate Instagram livestream on Friday night.

On Friday, Pierce streamed what appeared to be he and some friends gathering for a poker game. The group was surrounded by exotic dancers, and Pierce was seen smoking an unidentified substance. The video can be seen here, though be warned that it is graphic and contains foul language.

On Monday, multiple reports indicated that ESPN parted ways with Pierce, effective immediately.

Pierce appeared to respond to the news by posting a video of himself laughing on Twitter Monday, promising “big things”.

Pierce has been an NBA analyst with ESPN since his retirement in 2017, appearing on both “ESPN NBA Countdown” and “The Jump.”

He had become somewhat known for his bombastic and bizarre takes while appearing on the network, such as this one.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus