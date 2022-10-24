 Skip to main content
Paul Pierce threw shade at Lakers with Kendrick Perkins remark

October 24, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Paul Pierce at an event

Jul 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former basketball player Paul Pierce arrives on the red carpet at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers fans are already hitting the panic button after a horrific start to the season, and Paul Pierce believes their concerns are warranted. Though, one of Pierce’s former teammates probably will not appreciate how the 10-time All-Star went about making his point.

The Lakers lost 106-104 at home to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, dropping them to 0-3 on the year. They led by five points with just over a minute remaining and somehow managed to blow it. Like many others, Pierce has seen enough. He tweeted that the current Lakers team is “built worse than Kendrick Perkins.”

Perkins played a key role on the Boston Celtics’ 2008 NBA title team. Pierce was NBA Finals MVP that season. While Perkins was never known for his physique, he was a tremendous defender and low-post presence for that championship squad. He may have to remind his buddy of that after seeing Pierce’s tweet.

The Lakers brought back Russell Westbrook after his disastrous first season with the team and simply hoped for the best. What they have gotten thus far is the worst. Even LeBron James looks totally fed up with Westbrook. Something is going to have to change in L.A.

