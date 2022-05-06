Pelicans breakout star makes bold promise about future

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (or “Grand Theft” for the friends) enjoyed a breakout 2021-22 season, but he is not about to stop there.

Alvarado took to his Twitter page on Thursday to offer a bold promise about his NBA future.

“One day I’m going win DPOY [Defensive Player of the Year],” Alvarado wrote. “Mark my word!”

Defense was definitely Alvarado’s calling card during his rookie season this year. The 24-year-old became an instant fan favorite with his patented move — getting steals in the backcourt like a bandit under the cloak of midnight.

Jose Alvarado also currently has one of the best nicknames in sports: Grand Theft Alvaradopic.twitter.com/n6a6pEKPXT — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 14, 2022

Alvarado collected 3.1 steals per 36 minutes this season and played pesky defense in the frontcourt too, bothering some of the league’s top stars at the point guard spot. His grab-and-go energy off the bench was a big reason why New Orleans managed to sneak into the playoffs with a late push this year.

While Alvarado is only 6-foot-0, the glass ceiling was just broken by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who stands 6-foot-4, winning Defensive Player of the Year for 2021-22. Alvarado is still young and sounds plenty motivated to make his case for DPOY by continuing to pilfer opposing ballhandlers.