 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 5, 2022

Pelicans breakout star makes bold promise about future

May 5, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Jose Alvarado looking on

Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) against the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (or “Grand Theft” for the friends) enjoyed a breakout 2021-22 season, but he is not about to stop there.

Alvarado took to his Twitter page on Thursday to offer a bold promise about his NBA future.

“One day I’m going win DPOY [Defensive Player of the Year],” Alvarado wrote. “Mark my word!”

Defense was definitely Alvarado’s calling card during his rookie season this year. The 24-year-old became an instant fan favorite with his patented move — getting steals in the backcourt like a bandit under the cloak of midnight.

Alvarado collected 3.1 steals per 36 minutes this season and played pesky defense in the frontcourt too, bothering some of the league’s top stars at the point guard spot. His grab-and-go energy off the bench was a big reason why New Orleans managed to sneak into the playoffs with a late push this year.

While Alvarado is only 6-foot-0, the glass ceiling was just broken by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who stands 6-foot-4, winning Defensive Player of the Year for 2021-22. Alvarado is still young and sounds plenty motivated to make his case for DPOY by continuing to pilfer opposing ballhandlers.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus