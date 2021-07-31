Report: Pelicans wanted to bring back Chris Paul

Chris Paul appears likely to remain with the Phoenix Suns, but a somewhat surprising team apparently had hopes of luring him away.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the New Orleans Pelicans were determined to try to sign Paul at the start of free agency. New Pelicans coach Willie Green is close with Paul. However, the team’s interest predates Green’s hire, as they tried to trade for Paul before last season when he ultimately wound up in Phoenix.

The Pelicans appear unlikely to succeed in their quest, however. Fischer reports that Paul appears “all but destined” to return to the Suns on a three-year deal worth roughly $90 million.

Paul originally became a star with the New Orleans franchise after being drafted in 2005. It doesn’t sound like he ever had much interest in returning, however. As for the Pelicans, they’re clearly expecting to say goodbye to Lonzo Ball, as they have been linked to several top point guards.