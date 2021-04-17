Could Pelicans sign-and-trade Lonzo Ball this summer?

Lonzo Ball manage to survive the trade deadline, but the coming offseason could be a different story.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Andrew Lopez reported Friday that the New Orleans Pelicans discussed a potential Ball trade with several teams at the deadline. Some executives from those teams came away with the impression that the 23-year-old guard could be made available as part of a sign-and-trade this summer.

Ball will be a restricted free agent in the offseason. He is positioning himself for a solid deal with 14.5 points per game this season on 42.4 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from deep, all career-highs. But injuries are still a constant concern for Ball, who has missed almost the entire month of April with issues in both his hips.

If Ball decides he does not want to return to New Orleans, a sign-and-trade would be a way of assuring that they at least get some assets for him. We know that the ex-No. 2 overall pick is eyeing some big-name teams as well.