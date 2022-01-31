Report: Pelicans eyeing 1 particular star to pair with Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans appear to have one player in mind to play the role of Bullwinkle to Zion Williamson’s Rocky.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Monday that the Pelicans are heading into the trade deadline as a buyer that is focused on the 2022-23 campaign. Pincus adds that New Orleans apparently views Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum as an ideal veteran scorer and leader to potentially pair with Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

McCollum is averaging 20.8 points per game for the Blazers this season, which is essentially his floor. He is also a 40 percent career shooter from three. While McCollum has been in Portland for his entire career, we recently heard that he could now be traded for one big reason.

Some downside does exist with McCollum. He will turn 31 later this year, is still owed $69 million over the next two seasons, and is a porous defender. But McCollum is a more versatile scorer than any Pelican right now, even Ingram. As for Williamson, he seems to like playing with impact guards.

Photo: Sep 27, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Zion Williamson during a press conference at the New Orleans Pelicans Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports