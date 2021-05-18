Zion Williamson wants Lonzo Ball back with Pelicans

Zion Williamson definitely does not want to lose his alley-oop partner.

During his exit interview on Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans star told reporters that he would like Lonzo Ball to re-sign with the team.

“It’d be dope,” said Williamson of Ball potentially returning, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN. “Me, Brandon [Ingram] and Zo, the three of us have a great relationship. I really would want Zo to come back. He knows that.

“But you know, like I said, the reality of the situation is Zo is a grown man, so he’ll make the decision that’s best for him,” Williamson added. “The only thing I can say is, I hope he stays.”

Ball, 23, is coming off his rookie contract and will be a restricted free agent this offseason. That means that the Pelicans can match any offer sheet that Ball signs with another team.

For his part, Ball said in his own exit interview that he would “love” to be back in New Orleans but would need to have the discussion with his agent.

A big contract may be awaiting Ball following his best offensive season yet. He put up 14.6 points a game on 41/38/78 shooting splits, all career-highs. But there is uncertainty whether Ball will actually return to the Pelicans, so it may not be as simple as Williamson is hoping for here.