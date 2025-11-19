Report: Pelicans could try to hire 1 currently-employed NBA head coach

The New Orleans Pelicans may be aiming high as they look to fill their head coaching vacancy.

New Orleans is interested in potentially hiring current Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, veteran NBA writer Jake Fischer reported to Substack this week. Fischer did also note though that Mosley is “not currently available to them.”

The Pelicans need a new head coach after firing Willie Green in the midst of a horrid 2-10 start to the 2025-26 NBA season. New Orleans associate head coach James Borrego has since stepped in as the team’s interim coach, but the Pelicans will be looking for a permanent replacement.

As for Mosley, he has been the head coach in Orlando since 2021. While he is just 151-191 (.442) overall, Mosley has spearheaded a come-up by the Magic over the last couple of seasons (including back-to-back division titles and back-to-back playoff appearances).

That said, Orlando has been a bit sluggish to start this season, and they now sit at a mediocre 8-7 on the year. The last report that we heard about the Magic even claimed that Mosley is supposedly not getting along with Orlando’s franchise player Paolo Banchero.

If New Orleans is indeed interested in hiring Mosley, they might have to wait for him to potentially get fired. They could also wait until the end of the season (if Mosley is still employed by the Magic) and then request permission to interview him. In any case, a couple of much more attainable hires have since been floated at around as options for the Pelicans too.