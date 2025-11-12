Report: Paolo Banchero has issues with Magic coach Jamahl Mosley

An underwhelming start for the Orlando Magic appears to be bringing some issues to the surface.

Veteran basketball writer Grant Afseth reported Tuesday that there is a “growing disconnect” between Orlando star Paolo Banchero and head coach Jamahl Mosley. Afseth notes that Banchero has had “strained communication” with Mosley and that members of the Magic organization are growing concerned about Banchero’s lack of engagement with Mosley in the middle of games (reportedly characterized by a lack of eye contact as well as “non-existent” communication during timeouts).

You can read Afseth’s full report on the situation here.

Mosley, 47, has been the head coach of the Magic since 2021, going 149-190 (.440). But Orlando has really picked things up over the last couple of years with back-to-back playoff berths as well as back-to-back division titles.

As for Banchero, he arrived on the Magic in 2022 as the No. 1 overall draft pick (while Mosley was already in charge). Banchero since developed into an NBA Rookie of the Year (in 2023) and an All-Star too (in 2024).

But expectations are much higher in Orlando this season in a wide-open Eastern Conference, especially after the franchise’s big trade for guard Desmond Bane over the summer. The Magic have yet to answer the call though and are now just 5-6 in the early going (11th in the East).

Banchero, who is averaging 23.3 points per game this season after averaging 25.9 per game last season, does not really have a reputation as a diva at this point (unless you count his national team drama from a couple years ago). But if the Magic franchise cornerstone Banchero is clashing with Mosley, that may ultimately be a losing battle for the veteran coach.