Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado calls out 1 top NBA star

Jose Alvarado is zeroing in on a new target to go trick-or-treating on.

The New Orleans Pelicans guard said on Wednesday that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is the one NBA player that he wants to victimize next come the 2022-23 season, per Pelicans writer Oleh Kosel.

Alvarado became famous as a rookie last year for sneaking up on opposing guards in the backcourt and nabbing the ball like a cat burglar. He earned the nickname “Grand Theft Alvarado” for his plundering ways and even successfully victimized some of the NBA’s most skilled ball-handlers.

The undrafted guard Alvarado did not get a shot at Irving last season, as Irving was inactive for both of Brooklyn’s meetings against New Orleans. While Irving will probably be gone from the Nets by the time next season tips off, Alvarado wants a go at him no matter where Irving is playing.