Pelicans eyeing ex-NCAA champion coach after Willie Green firing

Willie Green is officially out in New Orleans, and a former NCAA champion head coach could potentially be in line to replace him.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Saturday that they have fired their head coach Green. The move came after a dismal 2-10 start to the season by New Orleans and ended Green’s tenure in charge after four-plus seasons and an overall record of 150-190 (.441) with two total playoff appearances.

Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego has been named the team’s new interim coach. However, a search will now begin for a full-time Green replacement, and an interesting name has already surfaced in the conversation.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports that ex-UConn champion head coach Kevin Ollie will be considered for the full-time job with the Pelicans. Begley also notes that Borrego himself will receive consideration as well.

Ollie, now 52 years old, led UConn to the national title in 2014 and also subsequently guided them to an AAC tournament title in 2016. But he was fired from his position with the Huskies in 2018 after getting charged with multiple NCAA violations. Ollie later won an $11.1 million arbitrator’s award after filing a lawsuit against UConn for wrongful termination and also eventually received another $3.9 million for “reputational harm and attorney’s fees” via a separate settlement with the university.

After a brief stint coaching in the Overtime Elite league from 2021-23, Ollie, a former 13-year NBA veteran player, returned to the NBA ranks as an assistant coach. Last year, he even got some run as the interim head coach for an Eastern Conference team.

The Pelicans, who finished at 21-61 last season, probably will not be in any hurry to choose their next full-time head coach, especially since this is looking like another lost year for them. But it seems Ollie will indeed get a serious look from New Orleans as they mull over their decision.