 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 1, 2022

Pelicans make massive commitment to Zion Williamson

July 1, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Zion Williamson holds a ball

Mar 4, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) laughs while warming up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson has battled injuries and weight issues through his first three NBA seasons, but the New Orleans Pelicans are apparently not all that concerned.

Williamson and the Pelicans are close to finalizing a five-year, $231 million extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The deal will include some “protections,” likely pertaining to Williamson’s health and conditioning.

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, has only played in 85 career games. He missed the entire 2021-22 season after he broke a bone in his right foot during summer workouts.

When healthy, Williamson has been as good as advertised. He has averaged 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists during the games he has played.

Williamson has been ridiculed for his fluctuating weight, but some new photos that surfaced appeared to show he is in good shape.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus