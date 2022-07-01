Pelicans make massive commitment to Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has battled injuries and weight issues through his first three NBA seasons, but the New Orleans Pelicans are apparently not all that concerned.

Williamson and the Pelicans are close to finalizing a five-year, $231 million extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The deal will include some “protections,” likely pertaining to Williamson’s health and conditioning.

Williamson said after the season ended, “I couldn’t sign it fast enough.” Indeed, the All-Star locks in commitment to New Orleans. The deal is expected to include protections that both sides were sorting through overnight and will finalize, sources said. https://t.co/n0hyRwRk9e — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, has only played in 85 career games. He missed the entire 2021-22 season after he broke a bone in his right foot during summer workouts.

When healthy, Williamson has been as good as advertised. He has averaged 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists during the games he has played.

Williamson has been ridiculed for his fluctuating weight, but some new photos that surfaced appeared to show he is in good shape.