Zion Williamson looking ripped in new photos, video

June 22, 2022
by Larry Brown
There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Zion Williamson suggesting that the New Orleans Pelicans forward is overweight and out of shape. Williamson’s weight is frequently a subject of ridicule for the big man. But Williamson no longer appears to be the least bit out of shape. Far from it.

A photo of Williamson supposedly from Tuesday night drew attention on Wednesday. Williamson looks buff and to be in good shape.

Then Williamson released a workout video surrounding his new shoe release. He looks huge — but in a muscular way.

Williamson appears to be in good shape for when next season begins.

The 2018 No. 1 overall pick has only played in 85 career games over three seasons due to multiple injuries. When he has played, he has averaged 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists during his career.

Williamson is eligible for a rookie extension. His contract status has been a big topic for New Orleans.

