Phil Knight goes viral for his reaction to LeBron James breaking record

LeBron James on Tuesday broke the NBA record for career points scored, and Phil Knight was on hand to witness the moment. In fact, Knight witnessed the moment in a manner different from nearly everyone around him.

Knight, the Nike founder, was sitting in the front row behind the basket, next to James’ sons Bronny and Bryce. While nearly everyone in the area was holding up a cell phone to record the moment, Knight had his hands in his lap and a smile emerging on his face. He was content to witness the moment the way people did for as long as mankind has been around up until 10 years ago: just by watching.

Nike founder Phil Knight witnessing history by the man he signed 20 years ago… No phone necessary. pic.twitter.com/ptkFDcBcDt — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 8, 2023

Lots of people online took note of the way Knight witnessed the moment and appreciated his approach.

Kudos to Nike co-founder Phil Knight sitting courtside and being one of the few in the building to appreciate history with his own eyes instead of through the lens of his smartphone. https://t.co/9RLkD4tlBN — The Sporting Tribune (@SportingTrib) February 8, 2023

Phil Knight. 🙌 No screen. No need. https://t.co/YDPVjx38vS — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) February 8, 2023

Love that Phil Knight is the only one taking in history, everybody else is on their phone trying to record it. https://t.co/BfTFl1r7GC — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) February 8, 2023

Salute to Phil Knight for living in the moment. pic.twitter.com/rBiaNDoj1T — Drew Ruiz (@DrewRuiz90) February 8, 2023

Phil Knight watching in a scene of phones is iconic https://t.co/TXeqe3kL4x — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) February 8, 2023

What was funny was seeing some people not realize that it was Knight.

Shout out to this guy for daring to leave his phone at home pic.twitter.com/z5FeI7qQ4u — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 8, 2023

Knight is 84 years old. He knows there is nothing like taking something in through your eyes and not through technology. More people should try to experience things that way, though it’s clear the approach is uncommon.