Phil Knight goes viral for his reaction to LeBron James breaking record

February 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Phil Knight in an Oregon hat

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Nike shoes co-founder and chairman Phil Knight on the sidelines of the Oregon Ducks game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James on Tuesday broke the NBA record for career points scored, and Phil Knight was on hand to witness the moment. In fact, Knight witnessed the moment in a manner different from nearly everyone around him.

Knight, the Nike founder, was sitting in the front row behind the basket, next to James’ sons Bronny and Bryce. While nearly everyone in the area was holding up a cell phone to record the moment, Knight had his hands in his lap and a smile emerging on his face. He was content to witness the moment the way people did for as long as mankind has been around up until 10 years ago: just by watching.

Lots of people online took note of the way Knight witnessed the moment and appreciated his approach.

What was funny was seeing some people not realize that it was Knight.

Knight is 84 years old. He knows there is nothing like taking something in through your eyes and not through technology. More people should try to experience things that way, though it’s clear the approach is uncommon.

LeBron JamesPhil Knight
