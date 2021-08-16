Phoenix Suns announce signing of Olympic gold medalist

The Phoenix Suns have added an Olympic champion to their roster.

The Suns on Monday announced that they have signed center JaVale McGee. McGee’s deal was originally reported to be for one year at $5 million.

The 33-year-old center split time between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets last season. He played 33 games for the Cavs before being traded to the Nuggets in late March. The trade marked a return for McGee to Denver, as he also played there from 2011-2015.

McGee averaged 7.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 14.7 minutes per game last season. He was a surprise late addition to the US Olympic team, where he joined new teammate Devin Booker in a gold medal effort in Tokyo. During the Olympics, McGee scored 25 points over 20 minutes in four games.

The Suns will be McGee’s eighth NBA team.