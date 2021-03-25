Javale McGee traded to Nuggets from Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers have found a trade partner for JaVale McGee, and it is one that is quite familiar to the veteran center.

McGee is headed back to the Denver Nuggets, according to multiple reports. The Cavs are getting 22-year-old big man Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round draft picks in the deal.

There was speculation earlier this month that McGee could return to the Los Angeles Lakers, but that would have required a more complicated deal. McGee would have had to be traded by the Cavs to a third team and then bought out in order for him to return to L.A. The Lakers would otherwise be ineligible to re-acquire McGee after trading him to Cleveland in November.

McGee, 33, is averaging 8.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. He previously played for Denver from 2012-2015.

The Nuggets entered Thursday with a record of 26-18 and in fifth place in the Western Conference. McGee should provide them with some nice frontcourt depth.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0