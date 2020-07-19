Suns coach says Deandre Ayton is improving as three-point shooter

Deandre Ayton may have a new skill to display once play resumes in Orlando.

Addressing reporters on Sunday, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams said that the former No. 1 overall pick has been improving his three-point shot.

“I think he’ll be in his unique role with some 3s being thrown in there every so often,” said Williams, per Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports. “The one thing that DA does for us that no one else can do at that level is put pressure on the rim. That frees up so many guys, so I don’t want to take that away, but he has worked on his three-point range. He’s getting more arc on his shot. He’s been really diligent about getting lift with his legs and getting it up in the air.

“I’ve always told guys if you work on something with intention, you should do it in the game, so I want him to have confidence to do that,” Williams went on. “We’ve never held him back from shooting out there because we feel like he can and will be able to do that but we don’t want him to ever forget about his ability to dominate the box.”

After shooting 34.2 percent from three in college, the 21-year-old Ayton has attempted just seven triples in his NBA career, missing all seven of them. He is still putting up a healthy 19.0 points per game this season though thanks to a strong inside game and an effective midrange jumper.

Ayton, who normally plays center, has openly stated his belief that the 4 is his natural position. Letting the triples start to fly will be a great way for him to become a viable long-term option at that spot for Phoenix.