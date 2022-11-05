Amazing photo of Kevin Durant’s ankle-breaker on Wizards goes viral

Kevin Durant had his James Harden-on-Wesley Johnson moment against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

The Brooklyn Nets star Durant went viral for his sadistic ankle-breaker on Wizards center Daniel Gafford in the first half. Durant hit Gafford with a vicious double crossover move, turning his foot ligaments into spaghetti before sinking the jumper from the right elbow. Check it out.

KEVIN DURANT PUTTING DANIEL GAFFORD ON SKATES 🤯pic.twitter.com/5iCUfHjaNx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 4, 2022

The Nets’ official Twitter page did very right by the moment by sharing an amazing angle of Durant’s ankle-snatcher. In the photo, you can see Durant rising up for two as Gafford contemplates his very existence lying flat on the floor underneath Durant (click on the picture for the full wide view).

You really have to feel for Gafford there. That is the look of a man who was playing basketball one second only to suddenly be playing Twister the next.

To add insult to injury, the Wizards also ended up getting throttled by the Nets, losing (at home, no less) by a 128-86 final. If there is any saving grace though, Gafford and the Wizards are far from Durant’s first career victims.