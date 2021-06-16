Video: This Kevin Durant shot to ice the game was ridiculous

Kevin Durant played a monster game to help carry his Brooklyn Nets to a 114-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Tuesday night.

Durant scored 49 points with 17 rebounds and 10 assists to carry his team. James Harden was playing on a bad hamstring, while Kyrie Irving missed the game due to an ankle injury. But it didn’t matter with Durant so dialed in.

Check out this incredible 3-pointer he made to beat the shot clock in the final minute with his team up by a point.

That was it. Durant also made three of four free throw attempts over the final minute and nearly hit the 50-point mark.

The Nets now lead the series 3-2 with Game 6 coming up in Milwaukee on Thursday. The Nets are a win away from reaching the conference finals.