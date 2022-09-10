Hilarious photo of Trae Young towering over Kevin Hart goes viral

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is short by NBA standards, but he is pretty much a giant by comedian standards.

A funny photo of Young posing with famous funnyman Kevin Hart went viral over the weekend. In the picture, which was shared by the Hawks official Twitter page after Hart performed at State Farm Arena, Young completely towered over the stand-up star. Take a look.

The two-time NBA All-Star Young has an official height of 6-foot-1. As for Hart, his website has listed him at 5-foot-4, but other estimates peg him at just 5-foot-2. Based on this picture with Young, we would probably guess that Hart is closer to the latter.

The photo is a good reminder that even the shortest NBA players are well above the average height for American males. But then again, maybe this is more of a Hart thing since he has had other comical pictures like this before.