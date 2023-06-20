Photo of Victor Wembanyama holding baseball goes viral

A photo of Victor Wembanyama holding a baseball has gone viral.

Wembanyama was in the Bronx to throw out the first pitch before the New York Yankees’ game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Before going out to throw the pitch, Wembanyama was on the field soaking in everything. Even some reporters met with him and got a great photo. The picture shows Wembanyama holding a baseball. His hands are so big the ball looked like a golf ball in most peoples’ hands.

Victor Wembanyama could probably throw a MEAN palm ball (Via – Wemby/IG) pic.twitter.com/Bt2BgL1Tme — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 20, 2023

That is crazy and shows just how big the 7-foot-5 center is.

Wearing jersey No. 5, Wembanyama stepped to the mound and threw a pitch from the rubber. His pitch went to the left of home plate, but the prospect did show off a nice windup.

Victor Wembanyama's first pitch at Yankee Stadium 🏀⚾️ pic.twitter.com/WWydat2ECa — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 20, 2023

Wembanyama is making the rounds ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft, where he is expected to become the No. 1 overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs.