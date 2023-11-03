Absurd photo of Victor Wembanyama standing next to Kevin Durant goes viral

Victor Wembanyama might be the very first person to make Kevin Durant look more like Kevin Hart.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie supernova Wembanyama went on a Hulk rampage on Thursday against Durant and the Phoenix Suns. He poured in a career-high 38 points to go with ten rebounds and two blocks to catapult the Spurs to a 132-121 win. Wembanyama was scoring at all three levels, reading the game well on both ends of the floor, and terrorizing the defense every single time he touched the ball. You can watch some of Wembanyama’s highlights from the contest here.

Perhaps almost as breathtaking as Wembanyama’s performance was the photo that went viral of him standing next to the Suns star Durant. As the two waited at the edge of the paint for a free-throw attempt in the second half, Wembanyama comically towered over Durant almost as if the basketball game had somehow become a Penn & Teller show.

Take a look.

Durant, officially listed at 6-foot-10 but often estimated to be closer to seven feet, is one of the greatest mismatches in NBA history as a fireball perimeter scorer and ball-handler with the size of a true big. But he may have finally met his match in the form of a 7-foot-4 Frenchman they call “Wemby.”

The league is clearly still struggling to get used to the shock-and-awe factor of Wembanyama. A few months ago, he made an NBA player even taller than Durant also look miniature.