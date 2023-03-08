Ja Morant receives good news from Colorado police

Ja Morant has received some positive news from police in Colorado.

Police in Glendale, Colo. were investigating whether or not Morant committed a crime last week. Morant was seen holding a gun in a video he streamed on his Instagram account after his Grizzlies lost to the Denver Nuggets on Friday (see it here).

Police determined that Morant was at Shotgun Willie’s, a strip club in Glendale, when the video was streamed. Colorado is an open-carry state, but it is against the law to possess a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. However, police say they received no complaints about anyone feeling threatened or disturbed. Ultimately, they said there was not enough evidence to charge Morant with a crime.

You can read their full statement below:

Press Release pic.twitter.com/0OPnj3Vg0f — Glendale CO Police (@Glendale_PD_CO) March 8, 2023

The Grizzlies announced on Saturday that Morant would be away from the team for at least two games. Morant has already missed those two games. The team’s next contest is on Thursday against the Warriors. There has not yet been an announcement on Morant’s status moving forward.

The NBA could also discipline Morant for showing off his gun via social media.