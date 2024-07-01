Pistons make huge decision on Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons are locking up the team’s franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham has agreed to sign a five-year contract worth $226 million, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III.

Cunningham’s deal is the maximum Detroit can offer him coming off his rookie deal. The dollar figure could go up if the 22-year-old makes an All-NBA team next season.

Reports from earlier this month pegged Cunningham getting a rookie max extension as a foregone conclusion.

The Pistons have some other young talent on the roster such as Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and last year’s lottery pick Ausar Thompson. But Cunningham is the closest thing to a proven commodity on a Detroit squad that finished dead last with a 14-68 record last season.

Cunningham posted averages of 22.7 points and 7.5 assists per game on 44.9% shooting from the field and 35.5% from three-point range. All marks were career highs for the 6’6″ guard.

With a clean slate this offseason, the Pistons are hoping to turn their fortunes around.

The team decided to bite the bullet and fire head coach Monty Williams despite him having an absurd amount of money left on his deal. They replaced him with a veteran head coach who had recently helped another franchise end its playoff drought.

The Pistons also traded for a veteran sharpshooter earlier this week that could help space the floor next to Cunningham and Ivey.