Pistons hire former rival as new head coach

June 30, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
A fingerpainted logo of the Detroit Pistons

Speed finger painter, Jarred Emerson, unveils the new Detroit Pistons logo on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Campus Martius Park in Detroit. Mandatory Credit: Elaine Cromie, Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Pistons have hired a new head coach.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff has agreed to a deal to become the head coach of the Pistons, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Bickerstaff coached the Cavs from 2020 until he was fired in May. He faced Detroit plenty during that span, as both teams are in the Central division in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons were likely impressed with the quick rebuild Bickerstaff put together in Cleveland, as the team made the playoffs the last two years and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals this past season.

It is unclear if the 45-year-old Bickerstaff was the Pistons’ first choice. A notable candidate removed himself from consideration for the job this week.

The Pistons went a franchise-worst 14-68 this past season. They fired former head coach Monty Williams just one year into a monster six-year, $78.5 million contract.

