Pistons hire former rival as new head coach

The Detroit Pistons have hired a new head coach.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff has agreed to a deal to become the head coach of the Pistons, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

ESPN Sources: The Detroit Pistons are hiring J.B. Bickerstaff as the franchise’s next coach. Bickerstaff comes to the Pistons after consecutive trips to playoffs with Cavaliers —- including the Eastern Conference semifinals. pic.twitter.com/ZlX0CZIH6C — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2024

Bickerstaff coached the Cavs from 2020 until he was fired in May. He faced Detroit plenty during that span, as both teams are in the Central division in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons were likely impressed with the quick rebuild Bickerstaff put together in Cleveland, as the team made the playoffs the last two years and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals this past season.

It is unclear if the 45-year-old Bickerstaff was the Pistons’ first choice. A notable candidate removed himself from consideration for the job this week.

The Pistons went a franchise-worst 14-68 this past season. They fired former head coach Monty Williams just one year into a monster six-year, $78.5 million contract.