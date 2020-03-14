Pistons C Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus

Detroit Pistons center Christian Wood has become the third NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, according to a report.

Wood tested positive, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Saturday. Charania adds that Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well.

Utah Jazz center Rody Gobert on Wednesday became the first NBA player to test positive for the virus. His positive test led to the postponement of that night’s Jazz-Thunder game, and the subsequent suspension of the NBA season. Many other professional and amateur sports followed the NBA after that.

Five teams were told to self-quarantine after the positive test for Gobert was revealed: the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors. Those were the Jazz’s five most recent opponents, all of whom they had faced within the previous 10 days. And while Toronto big man Serge Ibaka tested negative despite guarding Gobert, Wood has reportedly tested positive.

Wood faced the Jazz and defended Gobert last Saturday on March 7. He still had 32 points and 7 rebounds in his most recent game, which was on Wednesday.

Based on Gobert having it and possibly passing it to Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell and then to a player on a different team, you can see how easily the virus can spread, and why it was important for the league to suspend activity in response to contain the pandemic.