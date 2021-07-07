Report: Pistons open to trading No. 1 overall pick

The Detroit Pistons have the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft for the first time since they selected Bob Lanier No. 1 overall back in 1970. Still, it may not be a foregone conclusion that they keep the pick.

ESPN reported this week that Detroit will actively explore the possibility of trading the No. 1 pick for additional assets. Cleveland, Houston, Oklahoma City, and New Orleans are said to be among the teams looking to engage with the Pistons on that front. The report does add though that Detroit would be comfortable standing pat at No. 1 overall.

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is the consensus top prospect in this year’s class. He also seems to be expecting to land with the Pistons.

Trades involving the No. 1 overall pick are rare but can happen. The Boston Celtics trading down from No. 1 in 2017 to draft Jayson Tatum while the Philadelphia 76ers got Markelle Fultz is one example that comes to mind. The ESPN report mentions that USC big Evan Mobley could be a Detroit target if they do trade down. But the 19-year-old Cunningham’s potential franchise-altering talent may simply be too good for the Pistons to pass up.