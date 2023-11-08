Pistons reunite with former draft bust

A former NBA Draft bust is getting another lifeline from his old team.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Detroit Pistons are reuniting with forward Kevin Knox. The 24-year-old Knox is reportedly getting a one-year deal from the Pistons.

Knox was the No. 9 overall pick by the New York Knicks in the 2018 NBA Draft and has a lot of physical gifts as a 6-foot-7 scoring combo forward. But he has yet to pan out in the pros with career averages of 7.5 points per game on sub-40-percent shooting from the floor. Knox made 42 appearances last season for the Pistons, his fourth different team since being drafted.

Until Knox turns his NBA career around, he will be known as a draft bust, especially since he was picked over the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (an All-Star and All-NBA First Teamer), Mikal Bridges (an All-Defensive First Teamer and 25-ppg scorer), and Michael Porter Jr. (a starter on an NBA championship team). Knox also had his issues with some of his previous NBA teams.

But Detroit apparently likes Knox enough to give him another chance to succeed. He will re-enter their forward rotation with Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Livers, Alec Burks, and Joe Harris all nursing injuries right now.