Pistons rookie out for season with blood clotting issue

A Detroit Pistons player is done for the year with a concerning health issue.

The Pistons announced on Wednesday that rookie wing Ausar Thompson will miss the final 14 games of the season while being treated for a blood clot. The team does add that Thompson, 21, has been cleared to resume conditioning and will begin non-contact basketball activities upon the conclusion of the regular season. He will have a gradual ramp-up and is expected to make a “full return” next season.

Detroit used a lottery pick on Thompson in last year’s draft (No. 5 overall). He was a stout defensive presence as a rookie but struggled to find his shot (posting shooting splits of 48/19/60). Thompson wraps up his rookie season with averages of 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals a game.

While some like Chris Bosh are big exceptions, other NBA players such as Brandon Ingram have overcome clotting issues to resume their careers and do so at a high level. With Thompson is expected to make a full recovery for next season, that is great news for both him and the Pistons, who have not exactly had much go right this year.