Viral video shows Pistons GM Troy Weaver in verbal altercation with fan in stands

All was not well for the Detroit Pistons as they suffered their 53rd loss of the season over the weekend.

The Pistons got blown out on their home floor by the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, losing 142-124. In a game where the Mavs led by as many as 25 at one point, it is possible that the most fight that came out of the Pistons was from their general maanger.

Video went viral on Sunday of Pistons GM Troy Weaver getting into a verbal altercation with a fan in the stands. The video showed Weaver and the fan exchanging words while separated by a seating barrier. Weaver could be heard telling the fan, “You’re lucky I don’t beat your a–,” as the fan then responded, “You suck at your job.” At that point, Weaver motioned for a security guard to have the fan, who was wearing Detroit Red Wings gear, kicked out of the arena.

You can watch the video of the altercation here.

Weaver, 56, is in his fourth year as GM of the Pistons (after spending over a decade before that as an executive for the Oklahoma City Thunder). Detroit has been miserable in those four seasons though, going 70-229 (.234). That includes an NBA-worst record of 17-65 last season and a tied-for-NBA-worst record of 10-53 this season.

Pistons fans have been expressing their disappointment with the team throughout the year. It has mostly been Detroit owner Tom Gores who has received the brunt of it, but Weaver is also now finding himself as a target of the fans.