Pistons took funny shot at Blake Griffin on Twitter

The Detroit Pistons are going full-on petty ex mode.

The Pistons defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday by a 109-105 final. On Tuesday, they tweeted video out of a dunk that guard Tyler Cook had in the game. In their caption, the Pistons wrote, “When you don’t wait over a year to dunk a basketball.”

The Pistons Twitter account chose violence against Blake Griffin huh? pic.twitter.com/FC3W88GTzs — isaiah. (@FourWitTheFive) April 20, 2021

The Pistons have since deleted the tweet. But it was pretty clearly a shot at Brooklyn Nets big man Blake Griffin, who had been with Detroit for the last four seasons. The six-time All-Star indeed had not dunked for over a year when he was still with the Pistons. But as soon as he was bought out and went to Brooklyn, Griffin immediately dunked in his first game.

Granted, the Pistons probably realized that it’s bad business to take public shots at your old players like this. But that does not make their diss of Griffin here any less hilarious.