Look: Here is Blake Griffin’s first dunk in a year and a half

When Blake Griffin joined the Brooklyn Nets, he had not thrown down a slam dunk in an NBA game since December 2019. That drought is finally over.

Griffin, once known for his emphatic dunks, finally got one in game action Sunday to open the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards. Making his Nets debut, Griffin drove the lane and threw one down, and both he and his new teammates had great reactions.

BlAkE gRiFfIn DoEsNt DuNk AnYmOrE pic.twitter.com/dKjuwyoI7z — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 22, 2021

Griffin got his money’s worth there, and it’s hard to blame him. The dunk drought had become a consistent talking point lately, most of it in the form of jokes at his expense. It was probably something he wanted to put to rest as quickly as he could.

The dunk represented the only two points Griffin scored in 15 minutes of action Sunday. He added two rebounds and a block off the bench.